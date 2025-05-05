Colorado Springs police searching for missing at-risk teen girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are looking for a missing at-risk teen girl.

According to police, 14-year-old Vittoria Leanne Nelson voluntarily left her home located off Petra Heights. Police say she took off in the early hours of Sunday, May 4.

Vittoria is described as a White female, 5 feet 5 inches, 180 to 190lbs with dyed red hair and green eyes. She also has two nose piercings and a cat paw tattoo on her left ankle.

If you have seen her or have any information about her location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or 911.