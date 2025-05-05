Castlewood Canyon to hold stargazing event

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Get ready for a night of stargazing with expert astronomers.

In partnership with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Castlewood Canyon will hold a "Star Party" on Saturday, May 17 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

With less light pollution than the city, and telescopes on deck, it should be a nice chance to see a variety of planets and constellations.

If a nighttime adventure isn't your thing, park officials are also hosting a "Sun Day" event. Also on May 17, but running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., visitors can take a look at the sun safely through solar telescopes.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, admission is free with a Parks Pass or a Keep Colorado Wild Pass.

More information can be found by clicking here.