Red Sox great Roger Clemens watches son Kody hit Fenway Park home run – for the Minnesota Twins

(CNN) — Roger Clemens has no shortage of memories from his time in Boston. The MLB legend picked up 192 wins with the Red Sox, enjoying a near-unstoppable 1986 season in which he claimed a record 20 strikeouts in one nine-inning game, was named American League MVP and won the league’s Cy Young Award.

But on Saturday, his son Kody managed to do something Roger never managed – hit a home run at Fenway Park. What’s more, he did it with his father watching on from the stands.

“To one-up him is great, even though he was a pitcher!” Kody Clemens joked afterward. “It’s super cool, super special moment for me and my family, and super happy I could put a good swing on there.”

With the Minnesota Twins and the Red Sox tied at 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Clemens – on his first ever outing at Fenway Park – hit a two-run, 398-foot home run to the right corner off Boston starter Hunter Dobbins.

It was the 15th homer of Clemens’ career, and his first since the Philadelphia Phillies traded him to the Twins on April 26.

As the 28-year-old rounded the bases, his father was pictured celebrating in a luxury box with his wife – Kody’s mother Debbie – as well as Kody’s wife Jessica.

“It was amazing,” Roger Clemens said per AP. “Just think about – I put myself in his shoes – even though he’s my kid, he’s here at Fenway, and he obviously wants to perform well, hitting a home run would be the ultimate thing to do and he goes up there up in a clutch situation and does it.”

“Just a great moment and I’m glad we’re here,” he added, also confirming that a friend of his had retrieved the ball for the Clemens family.

Clemens’ homer ultimately proved decisive – the Twins went on to win 4-3 and snap a four-game losing streak.

“It’s a big-time home run for us as a team, but that’s a sweet moment,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “He’s got his whole family here, he’s at Fenway Park. Obviously, his dad had so much history in this place, with these fans.

“I bet that will be one of the biggest moments – no matter what he does, hopefully he plays for 15 more years – but that will be something he never forgets, and I’ll never forget either.”

