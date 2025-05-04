Families of detained Americans plead that they are not forgotten

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — “One of the most challenging things” about being imprisoned in Russia, Marc Fogel recalled, “was feeling like I might be forgotten.”

Fogel, a teacher, was detained for three and half years before being released in mid-February – becoming one of the first American detainees freed during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Fogel returned to Washington, DC, on Wednesday – in front of a mural of Americans detained abroad – to join with the families of others still imprisoned to call for their release.

“I am one of the lucky ones, and I want you to know that I and my family will work relentlessly for you all, because we want all of your loved ones here soon,” he said.

Fogel was among several Americans who had been freed from detention abroad who attended Wednesday’s mural unveiling. It was the third iteration of the project, organized by the Bring Our Families Home Campaign and created by artist Isaac Campbell, displaying 10-foot-tall faces of Americans detained abroad on an alley wall in the Georgetown neighborhood of the nation’s capital.

“It gives them a name. Their faces, as you can see, are larger than life, so that they can no longer be ignored,” said Scott St. Clair, whose son, Joseph St. Clair, is a veteran imprisoned in Venezuela. He is one of nine Americans there designated as wrongfully detained.

The mural shows St. Clair, Ksenia Karelina, Mahmood Habibi, Lucas Hunter, Andre Khachatoorian, David Barnes, Jorge Marcelo Vargas, Robert Gilman, Wilbert Castaneda, Youras Ziankovich, Shahab Dalili and Zack Shahin. Karelina and Ziankovich have both been freed – Ziankovich’s release happened on the same day the mural was unveiled.

The families of those whose faces are now displayed – held in countries like Venezuela, Russia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – spoke of the pain of their loved ones’ detentions.

“I want you to imagine something, imagine someone you love with all your heart confined in a box, four walls, no lights, no windows, feeling isolated, in immense pain and completely uncertain if they will ever be free. Unfortunately for us, that nightmare is our everyday reality,” said the granddaughter of Vargas, a US citizen detained in Venezuela.

They also called for the US government to do its utmost to bring their loved ones home.

“Please, Mr. President, members of the Congress, use your authority, use your voices, use your resolve. Let the world know that America does not abandon its people,” said Patti St. Clair.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.