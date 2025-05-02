WATCH: CSPD releases body cam footage of April officer-involved shooting near old Red Lobster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released officer-worn body camera footage from an April officer-involved shooting off North Academy Boulevard that left a woman in critical condition.

On April 13 at approximately 12:25 p.m., CSPD officers responded to a report of individuals throwing rocks at windows behind the old Red Lobster location at 4925 North Academy Blvd.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, she spotted a woman lying on the ground before hearing gunshots ring out.

"I think somebody just got shot," the officer can be heard saying in the body-cam footage.

When the officer goes to exit her vehicle, the suspect opened fire at her. The officer wasn't hit, and returned fire while moving towards cover before the suspect fled from the scene.

The woman found on scene had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) confirmed.

On April 17, DNA evidence taken from the scene led investigators to identify the man involved as 51-year-old Vonderrick Rayford from Wisconsin.

They subsequently discovered Rayford had died in a separate shootout with Iowa police only two days after the Colorado Springs incident.

EPSO is still investigating the shooting and will submit its findings to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

