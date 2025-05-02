‘RELISH THE MOMENT’: Experience the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People living in Colorado Springs can soon catch up with the Wienermobile.

"Relish the moment," read promotional material for the hot dog on wheels.

Visit Colorado Springs says the event is for one day only-- Saturday, May 3. Tickets should be purchased in advance.

This is not just an up-close encounter with the Wienermobile, but an immersive lunch tour featuring a selection of gourmet hot dogs.

The 2-hour walking tour starts in downtown Colorado Springs, and a guide will take guests to several locations for tastings. Beer and cider are included at the first stop, according to Visit Colorado Springs.

Finally, the tour will end at the iconic Wienermobile where guests can get Instagram photos to their heart's content.

Tickets are $68 for adults and $58 for kids. You can purchase those here.