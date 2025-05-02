Judge declares mistrial for man accused of killing high school grad

By Fletcher Keel, Karin Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A motion for a mistrial has been granted for a man accused of killing La Salle High School graduate Luke Macke during an attempted robbery in 2021.

Nineteen-year-old Christian Henderson, one of the accused killers in the case, began representing himself when the trial started last month.

On Thursday, Henderson asked for a mistrial due to a head injury. Attorneys in court confirm Henderson somehow injured himself in his jail cell.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Henderson was in a special cell and when a guard was on his rounds, he walked by and saw him lying on the floor in “a pool of blood.”

Pillich said Henderson was taken to the hospital and was released later that day. She said he now claims he doesn’t remember anything after hitting his head on the ground.

Judge Alison Hatheway granted the mistrial.

“So what the judge did was grant a motion for a mistrial, because the defendant seems to have a brain injury that happened a day or so in the jail and now says he can’t remember,” Pillich said. “The judge’s hands are tied. Her job is to follow the law and administer the law.”

The development was met with a lot of tears in the courtroom from Macke’s friends and family members.

Pillich said the intention is to re-try the case as soon as it’s allowed.

“We’re not giving up. We want to bring some justice. We are asking for a competency hearing on the defendant and we will continue to pursue this case,” Pillich said.

Savannah Wilson is also charged with aggravated murder in connection to Macke’s death. Wilson was 16 years old at the time. She’s being tried as an adult. Her case is still pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.