How a decline in our snowpack can impact wildfire season and water supply

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local fire officials are warning this could be an especially active wildfire season due to low snowpack in the mountains. Meanwhile, we’re told the decrease shouldn’t heavily impact our drinking water supply.

Just a few months ago, the Blair Bridge Fire over by Garden of the Gods spooked neighbors as flames came feet from homes.

“It was just a great reminder that fire can approach your community and it can be in close proximity,” Jessica McIntire with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in an interview with KRDO Thursday.

Jessica told us they’re doing their best to avoid another one of those scenarios by doing walkthroughs of yards, telling homeowners what to get rid of, and even hauling away tree limbs free of charge.

However, she says the risk still looks higher than normal, as snowpack levels sit at the fourth lowest in around forty years.

“I think it’s definitely possible that this could be more significant than previous years,” Jessica said.

Firefighters aren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on snowpack. Colorado Springs Utilities also has to make sure we have enough drinking water.

Colorado Springs Utilities says it has 25 reservoirs that its water system pulls from across the state.

“We’re in a really good spot,” Nick Harris, a Water Resource Engineer with Colorado Springs Utilities told KRDO. “If we were to get no precipitation for three years, we would have enough water to supply the city.”

You are still asked to follow water-wise rules and not water your grass more than three times per week.

Just to be clear, firefighters say watering the short grass in your yard won’t necessarily prevent a fire anyway. They say it’s tall grass, bushes and dead trees that serve as more concerning fuel.

You’ve probably seen the highway signs with Smokey Bear or the alerts from the National Weather Service, but in terms of figuring out whether you should have a campfire or do some grilling here in the city, CSPD says your best bet is to go to the Colorado Springs Fire Department website.