Pueblo Department of Public Health offering tire recycling for residents

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is offering tire recycling for residents. The service is open to both City of Pueblo and Pueblo County residents.

Their recycling event will be Saturday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. Residents can head over to Pueblo RecycleWorks, located at 1595 Stockyard Road to drop off their unwanted tires.

Officials say they are limiting drop-offs to nine tires per vehicle, per household.

They say they are not accepting semi tires, tractor tires, tires with rims, or tires coated in dirt or filled with water.

