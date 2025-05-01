Local fifth grader finalist in national chef competition!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fifth grader from Prairie Hills Elementary school in Colorado Springs is one of five national finalists in the Sodexo "Future Chefs National Challenge" for his original dish, "Gyrolicious Sliders."

Sodexo said it picked Thomas DeAngelo and the four other finalists out of thousands of applicants from 30 states and two countries.

Sodexo is one of the largest food distribution companies in the world and delivers meals to schools across the country. It said it chose its finalists based on originality, healthiness, preparation, kid-friendliness and adaptability for school lunch.

DeAngelo filmed a video of his Gyrolicious Sliders process. Voting for the Future Chefs National Champion opened Thursday and closes Friday, May 9. Vote here.

DeAngelo's ingredients and recipe: