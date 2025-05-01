Local fifth grader finalist in national chef competition!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fifth grader from Prairie Hills Elementary school in Colorado Springs is one of five national finalists in the Sodexo "Future Chefs National Challenge" for his original dish, "Gyrolicious Sliders."
Sodexo said it picked Thomas DeAngelo and the four other finalists out of thousands of applicants from 30 states and two countries.
Sodexo is one of the largest food distribution companies in the world and delivers meals to schools across the country. It said it chose its finalists based on originality, healthiness, preparation, kid-friendliness and adaptability for school lunch.
DeAngelo filmed a video of his Gyrolicious Sliders process. Voting for the Future Chefs National Champion opened Thursday and closes Friday, May 9. Vote here.
DeAngelo's ingredients and recipe:
- Ingredients
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1 English cucumber
- 2 Garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. Olive oil
- 1Tbsp. Dill
- 1 tsp. Salt, divided (plus more to taste)
- 1/2 tsp. Pepper, divided (plus more to taste)
- 1/2 Small lemon, squeezed
- 1 lb. Ground beef
- 1/4 cup Bread crumbs (gluten free)
- 1 Large egg
- 3 Tbsp. Flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. Ground cumin
- 1 cup Cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1/2 cup Red onion, diced
- 1 package Mini Naan Dippers
- Preparation method
- Preheat oven to 425°
- To make the tzatziki sauce, combine one cup Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup English cucumber grated, one minced garlic clove, 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon dill, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir well to combine. Add lemon juice and mix thoroughly. Place Tzatziki in the fridge to chill until ready to serve.
- To make the meatballs, combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, egg, 2 tablespoons fresh, flat leaf parsley, one minced garlic clove, cumin, half teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Using a rounded 1 tablespoon scoop form mixture into balls and place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place meatballs in the oven for 12 minutes or until cooked through. Leave oven on so that you can warm the naan bread.
- To assemble salad, chop the remaining English cucumber into evenly diced pieces and place in small bowl. Add the cherry tomatoes, diced onion, remaining tablespoon flat leaf, parsley, and a dash of salt and pepper to taste.
- Place mini Nan dippers on a cookie sheet and put in oven for a few minutes to warm. To assemble sliders cut meatballs in half and place each half on a Nan dipper. Drizzle tzatziki sauce over the top and put a scoop of the salad on top or on the side. *For a gluten free version, omit the naan dippers and use large leaf lettuce as a vessel.