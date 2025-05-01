2025 Tony Awards: George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink among the nominees

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 Tony Award nominations have been announced, with several recognizable film and TV actors earning nods for their performances on the stage.

“Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Maybe Happy Ending” are the productions that earned the most nods with 10 each, following by “Dead Outlaw,” “John Proctor is the Villain,” “Sunset Blvd.” and “The Hills of California” with seven each.

George Clooney earned his first-ever Tony nomination in the lead actor in a play category for his performance in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a story that follows Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) historic on-air interview with Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Clooney will compete in the category against Daniel Dae Kim, who was nominated for his role in “Yellow Face,” as well as Cole Escola (“Oh, Mary!”), Jon Michael Hill (“Purpose”), Harry Lennix (“Purpose”) and Louis McCartney (“Stranger Things: The First Shadow”).

The lead actress in the play category is among the most star-studded this year. First-time nominees Sarah Snook (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”), Sadie Sink (“John Proctor is the Villain”) and Mia Farrow (“The Roommate”) will compete against stage veterans Laura Donnelly (“The Hills of California”) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“Purpose”).

The Tony Awards will be presented June 8, with host Cynthia Erivo. See below for a full list of nominees.

Best book of a musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musica

“Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

George Clooney – “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola – “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill – “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim – “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix – “Purpose”

Louis McCartney – “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Laura Donnelly – “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow – “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson – “Purpose”

Sadie Sink – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Sarah Snook – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Darren Criss – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand – “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis – “Sunset Blvd.”

Jonathan Groff – “Just in Time”

James Monroe Iglehart – “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan – “Floyd Collins”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Megan Hilty – “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald – “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers – “BOOP! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd.”

Jennifer Simard – “Death Becomes Her”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Glenn Davis – “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Francis Jue – “Yellow Face”

Bob Odenkirk – “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora – “Oh, Mary!”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Tala Ashe – “English”

Jessica Hecht – “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat – “English”

Fina Strazza – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kara Young – “Purpose”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Brooks Ashmanskas – “SMASH”

Jeb Brown – “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein – “Gypsy”

Jak Malone – “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Taylor Trensch – “Floyd Collins”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Julia Knitel – “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence – “Just in Time”

Justina Machado – “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Joy Woods – “Gypsy”

Best scenic design of a play

Marsha Ginsberg – “English”

Rob Howell – “The Hills of California”

Marg Horwell and David Bergman – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Miriam Buether and 59 – “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Scott Pask – “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Best scenic design of a musical

Rachel Hauck – “Swept Away”

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Arnulfo Maldonado – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Derek McLane – “Death Becomes Her”

Derek McLane – “Just in Time”

Best costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo – “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Marg Horwell – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Rob Howell – “The Hills of California”

Holly Pierson – “Oh, Mary!”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel – “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best costume design of a musical

Dede Ayite – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Gregg Barnes – “BOOP! The Musical”

Clint Ramos – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Paul Tazewell – “Death Becomes Her”

Catherine Zuber – “Just in Time”

Best lighting design of a play

Natasha Chivers – “The Hills of California”

Jon Clark – “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali – “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Nick Schlieper – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best lighting design of a musical

Jack Knowles – “Sunset Blvd.”

Tyler Micoleau – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun – “Floyd Collins”

Ben Stanton – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Justin Townsend – “Death Becomes Her”

Best sound design of a play

Paul Arditti – “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Palmer Hefferan – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Daniel Kluger – “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Nick Powell – “The Hills of California”

Clemence Williams – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best sound design of a musical

Jonathan Deans – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Adam Fisher – “Sunset Blvd.”

Peter Hylenski – “Just in Time”

Peter Hylenski – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Dan Moses Schreier – “Floyd Collins”

Best direction of a play

Knud Adams – “English”

Sam Mendes – “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton – “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor – “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kip Williams – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best direction of a musical

Saheem Ali – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden – “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer – “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli – “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd – “Sunset Blvd.”

Best choreography

Joshua Bergasse – “SMASH”

Camille A. Brown – “Gypsy”

Christopher Gattelli – “Death Becomes Her”

Jerry Mitchell – “BOOP! The Musical”

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Best orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber – “Just in Time”

Will Aronson – “Maybe Happy Ending”

Bruce Coughlin – “Floyd Collins”

Marco Paguia – “Buena Vista Social Club”

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber – “Sunset Blvd.”

Best play

“English”

“The Hills of California”

“John Proctor is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!”

“Purpose”

Best musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best revival of a play

“Eureka Day”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”

“Yellow Face”

Author: David Henry Hwang

Best revival of a musical

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Blvd.”

