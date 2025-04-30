REPORT: John Elway was driving golf cart involved in friend’s tragic accident

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KRDO) - Sources say John Elway is devastated after a tragic golf cart accident involving his friend, our partners at 9News in Denver report.

TMZ first reported that Elway and his longtime friend Jeff Sperbeck were driving along in the golf cart on Saturday evening in California when the crash happened. Sources told TMZ that Elway was driving the golf cart, though TMZ said they were not able to verify that with Elway personally.

KRDO13 reached out to the local sheriff's office to confirm whether Elway was driving.

"The Riverside Sheriff’s Office was informed of the incident on Monday, April 28th, and opened an investigation. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no details are available," a spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told KRDO13.

Our sister station, KESQ News Channel 3 in California, confirmed that the local fire department responded to the call on Saturday.

"It was a reported fall from a golf cart and the patient was transported to a local area trauma center in unknown condition," a CAL Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3.

News Channel 3 spoke to one woman who came across the accident right after it happened.

"We got there and [Sperbeck] was unfortunately lying on the ground and there were people surrounding him just trying to make sure he was okay," said Ali Simon, a witness.

As for Elway, "he was on the phone trying to call 911, call anyone," said Simon.

Sperbeck is reportedly still in the hospital, but TMZ claims his prognosis is not good.