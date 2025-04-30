KRDO13 celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, we're showing some of the animals you can get from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

According to HSPPR, over 50 pets are ready for adoption in their forever home right now. From barn cats to guinea pigs to dogs, HSPPR has the friend you're looking for. Below are just a few of the animals available right now.

Bella is a 5-year-old Greyhound. Her hobbies include running, chewing on bones, hiking, and snuggling.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

Pasta is only a year old. She wants to live in a place without dogs, and may need a little time to adjust to her new surroundings.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

If you're looking to go another direction – Kit Kat may be just right for you! She's a year old Guinea pig. Remember that Guinea pigs thrive when kept in pairs. Luckily, she's already made friends with another Guinea pig at the shelter, and right now, you can get them two for one.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

We're also sharing some tips from the humane society on how to pick the best pet for you.

You want to look for a pet whose personality matches yours. Are you a high-energy person who likes to do things like run long distances for fun? Look for that puppy energy. Are you laid back and relaxed? Maybe you're a cat person, or perhaps an older dog is more your speed. Right now, each animal we're showing you has their own bio on HSPPR here, but if you really want to know what they're like - you can schedule an in-person visit.

All seniors 65 and older, along with active military and veterans, can currently get a 15% discount. Keep in mind the center will open at 1 p.m. today, April 30.