Skip to Content
News

Car crashes into Colorado Springs townhome and spurs a gas leak; evacuations underway

CSFD
By
Published 9:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they have evacuated a townhome after a car crashed into the building and spurred a gas leak.

Crews are currently at the scene located off Bridgewater Drive, and are working to determine if more evacuations are needed, the department said.

The fire department also says crews are establishing a safe area for everyone while they work to shut off the gas.

This is a developing story and details are limited. This report may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.