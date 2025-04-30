Car crashes into Colorado Springs townhome and spurs a gas leak; evacuations underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they have evacuated a townhome after a car crashed into the building and spurred a gas leak.

Crews are currently at the scene located off Bridgewater Drive, and are working to determine if more evacuations are needed, the department said.

The fire department also says crews are establishing a safe area for everyone while they work to shut off the gas.

This is a developing story and details are limited. This report may be updated.