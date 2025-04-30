First concert at the Ford Amphitheatre to show whether new noise mitgation will work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday's concert at the Ford Amphitheatre, headlined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, is testing the new sound mitigation improvements that were made by the amphitheater's opening night.
The new improvements include a new sound wall and tunnel system to direct sound away from neighborhoods, added a new speaker system to re-distribute noise throughout the amphitheatre, and added new sound monitors in the neighborhoods surrounding the venue that provide real-time feedback to in-house audio engineers who can adjust the sound appropriately.
Still, some neighbors are concerned about the noise the new concert season will generate, degrading their quality of life.
"It's people, you know, five miles away in Glen Eagle, and even some people at the edge of Black Forest are getting distorted sounds, and primarily bass," Kat Gayle, a nearby resident, said. "So I'm sorry for them because most of the time I'm getting the music. "
Below is a list of all the sound mitigation efforts:
- Physical Mitigation
- Sound Containment: The stage is enclosed by two-story, solid-surface buildings, creating an effective sound barrier.
- New in 2025, VENU has installed additional sound walls at the north and south boundaries, along with a sound tunnel system at the facility's entrance to redirect sound away from surrounding neighborhoods.
- Strategic Design: The amphitheater is built into a 35-foot raised seating bowl, naturally containing and reducing sound dispersion.
- Decibel Control: Pre-set decibel limits are built into our production standards to ensure consistent and controlled sound levels.
- Perimeter Sound Wall: A sound wall ranging from 28 to nearly 50 feet in height has been constructed along the venue's perimeter to provide an additional layer of sound mitigation.
- Electroacoustic Mitigation
- Focused Sound Distribution: Vertical array speakers are used to direct audio toward the audience, minimizing external noise pollution.
- New in 2025: VENU is making a significant investment in the replacement of the sound system's configuration and equipment to significantly reduce sound escaping the amphitheater.
- Optimized Speaker Placement: Delay cluster speakers are strategically placed to ensure balanced sound distribution within the venue, reducing the need for excessive volume.
- Height Limitation: All sound production is limited to a height of 35 feet to prevent sound from traveling beyond the intended area.
- Operational Mitigation
- Real-Time Monitoring: Five total noise monitoring stations (including three added in 2025) provide live feedback to front-of-house engineers during events, allowing for real-time adjustments. See below for a guide to how monitoring stations operate.
- Monitoring Locations:
- The corner of Fox Run Cir. and Shrubland Dr.
- The intersection of Creekhurst Drive and La Foret Trail
- Just south of Apple Park
- The intersection of Northgate Blvd and Bass Pro Drive
- The south intersection of Voyager Parkway and Spectrum Loop
- Curfew Enforcement: All events comply with the Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement:
- Sunday-Thursday: End by 10:30 PM
- Friday-Saturday: End by 11:30 PM
- Sound Check Restrictions: To minimize community disruption, sound checks are not allowed before 3:00 PM on weekdays.