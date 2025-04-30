First concert at the Ford Amphitheatre to show whether new noise mitgation will work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday's concert at the Ford Amphitheatre, headlined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, is testing the new sound mitigation improvements that were made by the amphitheater's opening night.

The new improvements include a new sound wall and tunnel system to direct sound away from neighborhoods, added a new speaker system to re-distribute noise throughout the amphitheatre, and added new sound monitors in the neighborhoods surrounding the venue that provide real-time feedback to in-house audio engineers who can adjust the sound appropriately.

Still, some neighbors are concerned about the noise the new concert season will generate, degrading their quality of life.

"It's people, you know, five miles away in Glen Eagle, and even some people at the edge of Black Forest are getting distorted sounds, and primarily bass," Kat Gayle, a nearby resident, said. "So I'm sorry for them because most of the time I'm getting the music. "

Below is a list of all the sound mitigation efforts: