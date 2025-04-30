Demolition begins on former Old Chicago location off North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Demolition has begun at the former location of Old Chicago, located off North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD).

While the location has been closed for quite some time, bulldozers recently got to work clearing the building. PPRBD says the area will soon be home to a Wells Fargo Bank.

Other Old Chicago locations across Colorado have also closed recently. According to our partners at 9News, a location in Thornton and another in Aurora have closed their doors.

As of right now, there are still two locations operating in Colorado Springs. According to the Old Chicago website, customers can still grab wings and pizza at one location off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, and another off Commerce Center Drive.

