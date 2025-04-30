Colorado State Patrol pays tribute to fallen troopers with new car wraps

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty with new cruiser wraps.

Seven cruisers, which are used at varying community events, have a new vehicle wrap reading "Forever in our Hearts."

The wraps also feature the name of each trooper killed in the line of duty.

CSP says they are also hosting a memorial ceremony in Golden on Friday, May 2. The ceremony will add new engraved names to a statewide memorial.

That event will be at 10 a.m. at 15055 S. Golden Rd. in Golden. CSP says everyone is invited to attend.