The Cheyenne Mountain girls tennis team wins Class 4A regional championship
The Cheyenne Mountain girls tennis team won a Class 4A regional title on Wednesday.
Here are the results:
|#1 Singles: Alyssa Sadri of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Julia Yuzkiv of Lewis Palmer 6-1 6-2.
#2 Singles: Rose Katen of Cheyenne Mountain beat Karlynn Aoki of Lewis Palmer 6-0 6-0.
#3 Singles: Sophie Zhou of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Katy Oliger of Lewis Palmer 6-1 6-1.
#1 Doubles: Mary Koury and Saffron Heroldt of Cheyenne Mountainbeat Kristina Cozzolino and Lauren Aquino of Lewis Palmer 6-0 6-0.
#2 Doubles: Emma Varnum and Sisi Haubert of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Gaby Tiffany and Lily Font of Lewis Palmer 6-1 6-1.
#3 Doubles: Grace Namnoum and Erica Leveille of Cheyenne Mountain beat Morgan Bush and Alayna Brown of Lewis Palmer 6-2 7-6.
#4 Doubles Lauren Sharp and Charlotte Wellens of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Ziva Abbot and Joella Streeter of Lewis Palmer 7-6 6-0.
Cheyenne Mountain wins their regional title. The State Tennis Tournament begins next Thursday in Pueblo.