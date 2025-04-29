Suspects arrested for impersonating government officials, scamming elderly El Paso County residents

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) –The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said it has arrested two men suspected of scamming at least one elderly El Paso County resident out of money through posing as government officials.

EPSO said that in October 2024, their Regional Communications Center received a call from an elderly citizen, who said that they had been a victim of a scamming phone call in which the scammer claimed to be a "government agent" and threatened them.

The elderly resident told officials they'd sent money to the scammers via a cryptocurrency ATM and purchased gold, which they gave to the suspects in person.

EPSO's Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into the incident, and, through tracing cell phone towers, identified and located two suspects – 24-year-old Mahammadilham Vahora and 24-year-old Hajiali Vahora.

EPSO said both suspects are Indian citizens who were admitted to the U.S. on student visas to attend East-West University in Chicago.

Both men were booked into the El Paso County Jail this month, and face robbery, theft and money laundering charges. According to EPSO, both Mahammadilham and Hajiali Vahora are subjects of a continued investigation that involves victims across the country.

“Shame on anyone who defrauds our elderly citizens,” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said. “I am incredibly proud of my Financial Crimes Unit, as they continuously educate this vulnerable population regarding the risks of scammers and then hold accountable the low-life criminals who prey on their limited resources."

Local law enforcement agencies have previously reported a recent increase in phone scams, both in the Pikes Peak region and in surrounding jurisdictions. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), residents lost at least $93,000 to phone scams from January 2024 to February 2025.

EPSO says these scammers often pose as government officials, bank fraud investigators or IT specialists before instructing victims to drop money at crypto ATMs, withdraw money from accounts and convert money to gold.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to stay alert of these phone scams and reminds residents to never give crypto, cash, or gold to someone claiming to be involved in a bank, IT, or government investigation.

“Scammers are around every corner, and it is crucial for families and friends to be talking to their elderly loved ones about the signs of a scam phone call or email," Roybal said. "I encourage the citizens of the Pikes Peak region to connect with those who are vulnerable and remind them to NEVER give currency to anyone claiming to be a government agency while posing threats.”

If you have been involved in a recent scam like this, you're asked to report it to local law enforcement.

