Group rallies to demand transparency from local law enforcement after massive nightclub raid in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just days after a multi-agency raid on an illegal nightclub in Colorado Springs led to the arrest of more than 100 undocumented immigrants, a local social justice group is demanding more transparency from local law enforcement on their involvement in the operation.

The Colorado Springs Peoples Coalition (CSPC), a grassroots organization who says its mission is to fight racist and political repression in the city, is leading a rally in front of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the group said the demonstration aims to demand “full transparency” from both the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) regarding their roles in the raid.

On Sunday, April 27, the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led an unprecedented raid of what authorities described as an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. Over 100 people accused of being in the country illegally were taken into custody.

In a statement released Monday, EPSO confirmed its deputies had assisted in the operation to "address a multitude of crimes to include drug and human trafficking, prostitution and more," with El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal calling the operation a "perfect example of why local law enforcement needs to collaborate with our federal partners."

Approximately 40 CSPD officers also assisted in the raid, taking two people with unrelated warrants into custody, CNN reports. In a statement, a CSPD spokesperson said the agency’s role in the raid was limited to investigating local criminal activity, not enforcing immigration laws.

In the aftermath of the raid, the local law enforcement groups have faced growing criticism from advocacy groups for their involvement in the raid, including from CSPC. On the day of the operation, CSPC condemned the operation on Facebook as an act of “racist and political oppression” and called on local agencies to "end collaboration with ICE."

The group has since organized a rally scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., outside the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 27 E. Vermijo Ave.

"We call upon all progressive organizations and forces to join us in condemning April 27th’s nightclub raid that detained 114 immigrants," a post announcing the rally read. "We will not sit idly by as our city and county law enforcement collaborate with federal agencies to detain and deport our parents, siblings, partners and children. When immigrant rights are under attack we fight back!"

