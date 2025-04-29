4 indicted for stealing over $150k in lottery scratch tickets from retailers across the Front Range

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Four people in Colorado are facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $150,000 in lottery scratch tickets in a series of thefts targeting retailers across the Front Range.

According to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office, Richard McBee, Adam Pacheco, Tawny McCurry and David Goetken were indicted by a statewide grand jury on Monday in connection with the scheme.

According to the indictment filed Thursday, McBee, sometimes acting alone and other times with accomplices, committed at least 45 separate thefts of Colorado Lottery instant-win scratch game tickets between August 2023 and November 2024.

The thefts all followed a similar pattern, with McBee targeting gas stations and convenience stories that were staffed by a single clerk.

He or an accomplice would then lure the clerk away from the front counter by "distracting the clerk with purchasing propane tanks, claiming a credit card was stuck in a gas pump, or spilling gasoline," a media release from the Attorney General's office said. While the store clerk was distracted, McBee would sneak behind the counter and steal high-value lottery tickets from the store's dispenser.

According to the AG's office, within hours – and before the theft would be discovered – McBee would go to a different gas station or convenience store to redeem any prizes won from the stolen tickets.

Between the retail value of the stolen tickets and the prize money collected, the total value of the thefts was over $150,000.

McBee is now charged with four counts of class 4 felony theft, while Pacheco is charged with one count of class 4 felony theft and both McCurry and Goetken are charged with one count of a class 5 felony theft.

“The individuals accused of these lottery ticket retail thefts harmed businesses along the Front Range," Attorney General Phil Weiser said. "Colorado Lottery sales proceeds go toward preserving and protecting state parks, trails, and open spaces, so Coloradans who enjoy the great outdoors are also victims of Lottery theft. I am grateful for the team effort with local law enforcement and Lottery investigators. We’ll hold these individuals to account for their actions and the harm they caused to the victims and our state."

