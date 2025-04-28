Pueblo officer, teen suspect injured after carjacking attempt leads to shootout with police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says an officer and a teen suspect were both injured after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout overnight.

At around 12:16 a.m. on April 28, Pueblo police say they received reports of a shooting and assault near Northern and Abriendo Avenues.

An officer responded to the scene, and, with help from technicians at their Real-Time Crime Center, identified a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the reported assault near 4th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Other officers were dispatched to the location, where they witnessed a passenger exit the vehicle before carjacking another vehicle at gunpoint.

When an officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle, PPD said the suspect opened fire, striking the officer, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



The suspect then tried to flee the scene, but officers pursued him, resulting in a shootout in the 4600 block of Thatcher Avenue, PPD said.

Officers successfully stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male. He had been hit in the shooting and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, PPD said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department, both have since been released.

The suspect's name will not be released as he is a juvenile, PPD said.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will now be conducting the investigation into the shooting, PPD said.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

