Pueblo County man arrested for domestic violence incident involving 18-year-old wife

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they arrested a 36-year-old man last Friday for felony assault in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his 18-year-old wife.

According to the PCSO, 36-year-old Taggart Rieke was arrested on Friday, April 25, for second-degree assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, and domestic violence. He was then booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Rieke's Avondale-area home on the evening of Thursday, April 24, for a family disturbance. When the deputies arrived, Rieke's wife was outside the home and had visible injuries. The PCSO said deputies questioned her, and she told them that Reike had assaulted her. She was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the PCSO, Rieke refused to come out of the home. He also previously had a standoff with deputies in 2020. The sheriff's office returned Friday with a warrant and arrested Reike without incident. He remains in the Pueblo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.