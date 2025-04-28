L.A. sees decline in parking enforcement, fines

By Sowjanya Pedada

4/23/25 (LAPost.com) — Los Angeles is experiencing a decline in parking enforcement, raising concerns over its potential impact on public safety, fiscal stability, and civic order. With fewer citations being issued and revenue losses adding up, city management may face a silent crisis that risks eroding infrastructure and public trust.

Parking citation numbers have dropped significantly since 2019, according to recent reports. The L.A. Department of Transportation issued about 2.1 million citations in fiscal year 2023 — down nearly 40% from the pre-pandemic average of over 3.5 million. This fall directly correlates to reduced street oversight and accountability.

This enforcement decline has translated into real economic losses. The city collected approximately $110 million in parking fine revenue in 2023, compared to over $160 million in previous years. Budget planners warn that the ongoing deficit may lead to cutbacks in critical public services, particularly in transportation, and safety initiatives that rely on this funding.

Parking enforcement is not merely about collecting revenue. Some sources emphasize how consistent enforcement is crucial for public safety. Illegal parking near fire hydrants, double parking, and blocked crosswalks can endanger lives.

Moreover, enforcement inconsistency affects business health. In neighborhoods dependent on turnover parking, fewer citations lead to vehicles occupying prime spots for hours, affecting local commerce. Merchants in dense retail zones have complained about the lack of street-level oversight, which disincentivizes customer visits.

City records also show a reduction in Parking Enforcement Officer activity. There were over 600,000 citations issued per quarter in 2019, which dropped to fewer than 500,000 in the same period in 2023. Some of this decline stems from staffing shortages and a backlog in vehicle registration data due to pandemic-era disruptions.

There are even social equity issues to consider too. A study from UC Davis found ticket distribution has historically skewed toward low-income and minority neighborhoods, raising concerns about discriminatory enforcement patterns. However, the recent drop in overall enforcement doesn’t necessarily indicate fairer treatment, it may simply reflect a broader disengagement.

Trellint, a transportation equity consulting firm, has proposed a shift to harm-based enforcement where fine amounts are tied to the potential danger posed by each violation. For instance, blocking a fire hydrant would carry a higher fine than overstaying a metered space.

However, Trellint insights show collecting fines remains a challenge. Violations – like expired registrations and minor infractions – are often ignored or delayed in payment, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods.

Despite warnings from transportation experts and community groups, the city has yet to propose a comprehensive strategy to reverse the decline. Interim measures – like increasing fines or deploying temporary patrols – have failed to address the systemic issue of enforcement fatigue.

LADOT estimates suggest the city could lose over $50 million annually in the next three years if enforcement trends continue downward. This would hinder key programs such as street maintenance, traffic signal upgrades, and public transit improvements — all of which rely on parking fine revenues.

One suggested approach to the problem is to invest in smart enforcement strategies. This can rebuild trust and maintain urban safety, according to Trellint.

