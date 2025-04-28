Japanese golfer Mao Saigo celebrates first major trophy by jumping in a pond

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Japanese golfer Mao Saigo won her first LPGA major at the Chevron Championship on Sunday, and she certainly did it the hard way.

The 23-year-old won a dramatic five-way playoff after getting a birdie on the final hole to share the lead with America’s Lindy Duncan, Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, China’s Yin Ruoning and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo on seven under par.

The five women then teed off again on the 18th at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas – marking the largest ever play-off at an LPGA major.

Jutanugarn, Kim and Yin made par on the playoff hole as Duncan settled for a bogey. It left the door open for Saigo who clinched her maiden major trophy with a birdie, holding her nerve to sink a three-foot putt.

“I did my best to calm down and I shot and it went in,” Saigo said in Japanese through a translator after the win.

As has become tradition at the tournament, Saigo celebrated by jumping into the nearby pond with members of her team, a smile plastered across her face.

As well as some soggy clothes, Saigo will take home $1.2 million from the $8 million purse for her triumph.

While Saigo celebrated, Jutanugarn was left frustrated after leading for much of the final day.

The 29-year-old looked to be edging towards the win but bogeyed on the final hole in regulation play after mishitting her third shot.

It was Saigo who ultimately capitalized on the error, in what is just her second season on the LPGA Tour.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year is now just the fifth Japanese winner of a major title.

“It was my dream to earn this major,” Saigo said. “It is my first time to win this tournament, and I was able to realize my dream and I’m very happy about this.

“My predecessors have also earned majors, and I really thought I needed to catch up with them as much as possible.

“But instead of applying too much pressure on myself, I wanted to respect each process and move forward steadily. It’s true that my predecessors have paved the way for me, but I also wanted to be myself and play this golf tournament.”

