‘I miss her hugs’: Family says 26-year-old woman died while trying to protect her sister

By Peyton Headlee

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed one week ago says she died protecting her sister.

Tiera Rivers was 26 years old when she died. The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. inside of an apartment complex on Arden Way. It’s where Tiera had been living with her older sister, Amber Rivers.

Amber told KCRA 3 that Tiera walked in on an argument between her and her ex-boyfriend on that Saturday afternoon.

“Me and my son’s dad got into an argument,” Amber said. “He didn’t want her to be there while we were arguing. So, it just kind of escalated and it shouldn’t have.”

Amber said Tiera then stepped in to try and help.

“My sister tried to protect me, and she lost her life while doing so,” Amber said. “I was trying to help her the best I could, trying to get her hope.”

Now, her sisters are honoring Tiera’s selflessness and making sure her sacrifice will be remembered.

“We’re trying to create an organization in honor of Tiera, since she was so protective, and she lost her life in doing so.” Amber said. “Creating an organization called ‘Tiera Rivers’ Sisters Against Spousal Abuse’ to help other women in the world that are experiencing similar things to try to get them help or remove them from the situation.”

Amber said they are already working with other organizations in creating a supportive network for those in need of shelter.

“Any type of help so we can be there to help them, so this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Amber said.

It’s work they believe can save lives and it’s a way to continue their sister’s story and build on her legacy of protecting others.

“She was the best,” Amber said. “I’m just going to miss hearing her call my name. I miss her hugs, I miss her smiles, everything.”

“She is a very bubbly, goofy person. She’d always bring light to any situation, any mood, and she definitely made sure we were always good,” Sydney Rivers, her younger sister, said.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help them make arrangements to honor her memory.

As for the suspect in this case, Sacramento Police say he shot and killed himself hours later after police pulled a car over on I-80 near Norwood Avenue last Saturday.

Police said the car was a vehicle of interest in Tiera’s murder. When officers pulled it over, police said there were multiple people inside of the car. One of them was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police later identified that individual as the suspect in the case.

