Inmate captured after escaping Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to KRDO13 that an inmate escaped the Pueblo County Jail last night.

According to Pueblo Sheriff David J. Lucero, the inmate, who has not been publicly identified, was gone for about 45 minutes after walking out of the detention center.

PCSO confirmed the inmate is now back in custody, following assistance from the Pueblo Police Department in locating them.

Lucero said the inmate had just three weeks remaining on their sentence, though the specific charges were not confirmed.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.