EPSO receives $15k donation in honor of horses who died

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a $15,000 donation this week in honor of two horses from their Mounted Unit, who recently passed away. The donation came from God's Pantry Ministry, a local non-profit located in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

According to EPSO, the donation was a heartfelt tribute to equine partners Major Bradley and Zulu. In 2024, God’s Pantry made a similar contribution in honor of K9 Jinx, who died in the line of duty protecting his handler and fellow law enforcement partners.

“We were deeply moved by the loss of Major Bradley and Zulu," said the owner of God's Pantry Ministry, Carey Adam. "And we hope this donation reflects our continued appreciation for the work of the Sheriff’s Office and the noble animals who serve alongside them."

EPSO says the generous donation will help offset the cost of two additional horses for the Mounted Unit, along with equipment and feed.

“Major Bradley and Zulu were more than equine partners," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "They were ambassadors of our agency, connecting with the community they served and embodying the strength and spirit of our western heritage. Their loss is felt throughout our ranks and the citizens we serve.”

