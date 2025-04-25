Skip to Content
Deputies on the lookout for truck tied to fraud case in Pueblo County

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:08 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking information on a white truck they say is possibly tied to a fraud case.

If you have seen this truck or know anything about the driver, PCSO asks you to call their office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #8709, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Sadie Buggle

