Two Cañon City schools placed in secure status as deputies work to arrest wanted felon

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Two schools were placed in secure status on Wednesday as deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) worked to arrest a man wanted on multiple felony warrants spotted in the area.

According to FCSO, at around 6:30 a.m. on April 23, deputies received a tip that 37-year-old Robert Tomsic, a wanted felon, was in the area of Central and Robbie Lane. After investigating further, detectives identified a home they believed Tomsic was inside in the area, and deputies began surveilling the property.

Later in the afternoon, FSCO deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. When they attempted to contact Tomsic, however, he left the home through a window and ran from deputies, leading them on a foot chase through the neighborhood.

During this time, Mountain View Core Knowledge School and Harrison K-8 School were placed in "secure status" due to the large police presence in the area.

After a brief chase, Tomsic was eventually captured and taken into custody without further incident, FCSO said. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail and now faces multiple charges, including:

Obstruction, resisting arrest and second degree criminal trespass

Failure to appear for a violation of bond conditions (Archuleta County)

Possession of schedule 1 and 2 drugs, driving under restraint (Archuleta County)

Aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony eluding (La Plata County)

"The Fremont County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its gratitude to the Canon City Police Department for their assistance in safeguarding Mountain View and Harrison Schools during this operation," FCSO said in a press release. "We also appreciate the cooperation of our community members whose neighborhood was impacted by the actions of this wanted fugitive."

