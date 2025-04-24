State officials believe Southern Colorado will struggle with wildfires this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- State officials believe Southern Colorado will struggle with big wildfires this year.

During Thursday's 2025 Wildfire Outlook, state officials said they are prepared to battle many wildfires this year, and their biggest area of concern is Southern Colorado.

In March and April, fires broke out in El Paso County, Pueblo County, and Teller County.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan said he expects the trend to continue this year.

"We've had major fires and disasters in every month of the year in the state of Colorado," said Morgan. "We will see approximately 6000 wildfires across the state of Colorado, and burn about 150-160,000 acres."

Morgan said there will be big fires, especially in the southern part of the state.

"Las Animas County, Baca County, in those areas. We anticipate some challenges in the coming months. San Luis Valley in Southwest Colorado, through the summer, will continue with drought conditions," said Morgan.

Governor Jared Polis said the state is geared up to respond quickly in case of a wildfire.

"Firefighting resources, including multiple state-owned helicopters like the Fire Hawk and multi-mission fixed-wing aircraft. Fire engines are crews of contracted air tankers that allow us to quickly respond to fires across the state," said Polis.

The U.S Forest Service is working to hire more than 200 firefighters for the summer, which would bring the total number of firefighters to more than 750.