Selena Gomez got her first-ever prom photoshoot at the mall, courtesy of fiancé Benny Blanco

(CNN) — Benny Blanco wants to give everything to fiancée Selena Gomez, including the experience of the high school prom that she apparently never had.

Blanco posted a montage on his Instagram page Thursday showcasing his effort, writing in text on the video, “My fiancé has never been to prom before.”

“So I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall,” he added. “She said yes!”

In the sweet clip, Gomez is seen getting glammed up by her hair and makeup team while Blanco stands nearby in his tuxedo.

Gomez later walks down the steps in her prom dress, a fuschia high-low gown with black tights and chunky black heels.

Blanco wrote in captions that he rented a stretch limo for the couple to take to the mall, where they posed in front of a blueish step and repeat for their cheesy fun prom pics.

The pair posed in the classic prom pose, with Blanco holding Gomez’s waist from behind, as well as a series of photos with various props including a pedestal, much like those popular and awkward JCPenney family portraits.

Blanco previously said during an appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” that in March, he threw a prom for his 37th birthday because Gomez had never gone to one.

“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?’” Blanco said. “It was like she was really going to prom.”

Gomez and Blanco first met in 2015 when Blanco co-produced Gomez’s single “Same Old Love.” They reportedly didn’t start dating until 2023 and went public in 2024, the same year they announced their engagement.

