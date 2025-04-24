Colorado Springs Utilities now offering gardening tips to attract pollinators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado springs utilities are now offering some tips to help make a garden that will help bring in local pollinators.

According to Springs utilities birds, butterflies, and bees are the biggest players in the pollinator game. If you want your garden to be a haven for these creatures, here are a few ways to do that.

Use native plants: Native plants are crucial as they have evolved alongside local pollinators and birds, providing the perfect blend of nectar, pollen and habitat. Examples include Penstemon strictus (Rocky Mountain Penstemon), Monarda fistulosa (Native Bee Balm), and Asclepias speciosa (Showy Milkweed). Create habitat diversity: Incorporate diverse elements into your garden design to attract a broader range of pollinators and support their life cycles. Features such as bird baths, log piles, and insect hotels provide nesting and resting spots for native bees and birds. Plant for seasonal blooms: Ensure continuous blooms throughout the growing season by choosing plants that bloom and fruit at different times of the year to provide a consistent food source. Water wisely: In Colorado’s semi-arid climate, water conservation is essential. Opt for Water Wise Plants that require minimal irrigation once established. Deep, infrequent watering encourages deep root growth and resilience to drought.

Go here to find more information on how to get more bees, birds, and butterflies and find native plants for your garden.