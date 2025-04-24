The Pikes Peak region is a vibrant home for talented musicians, but who can come up on top? KRDO13 is partnering with Colorado Springs' School of Rock for our special, "Colorado Springs Idol!" Viewers have a chance to vote once a day on their favorite up-and-coming artist. But don't forget to tune into their live performances at Sunshine Studios on Monday, April 28 at 8 p.m. on KRDO13. Voting closes that evening at 8:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Video recordings of their other performances can be viewed at the bottom of this page. Our special follows a 2-hour American Idol episode kicking off at 6 p.m.

