Abortion now a taxpayer-funded right in Colorado

COLORADO, (KRDO) - A pair of controversial new laws signed Thursday by Governor Jared Polis has made Colorado one of the most expansive states in the nation for abortion access: using taxpayer dollars to help fund the procedure in specific cases.

Senate Bills 183 and 129, along with Amendment 79, establish abortion and contraception access as fundamental rights in Colorado.

The law also prohibits any local government from limiting that access, and explicitly states that a fertilized egg or embryo does not have independent legal rights under state law.

Supporters say the move ensures equitable access to reproductive care, especially for low-income residents. Critics, however, say the funding forces Coloradans who morally oppose abortion to contribute financially against their will.

"Senate Bill 183 violates the dignity of human life and disregards the conscience rights of millions of Coloradans who do not want to pay for abortion," Brittany Vessely said, executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference.

Abortion rights activists say the legislation reflects what Coloradans voted for in the November election, when 62% of voters approved Amendment 79, which enshrines the right to abortion access in the state constitution beginning in 2026.

"As a state, we fundamentally believe that patients and doctors should be able to make these decisions without government interference," said Laura Chapin with Cobalt Advocates, a pro-abortion rights group.

The governor’s office maintains that these laws position Colorado as a safe haven for reproductive healthcare amid growing restrictions in other states.