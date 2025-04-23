Uvalde approves settlement with families of Robb Elementary victims

By Matt Friedman, CNN

(CNN) — The Uvalde City Council unanimously approved a settlement with the families of the victims from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022 on Tuesday.

The final agreement comes nearly a year after it was first announced and a month shy of the three-year mark since a teenage gunman stormed into a Uvalde, Texas, classroom, killing 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of law enforcement resources inexplicably waited outside.

Uvalde will pay the families a total of $2 million from its insurance coverage as part of the settlement.

Victims’ families previously told CNN they wouldn’t seek a higher payout from the city to prevent the place they call home from going bankrupt. They are also seeking damages from other institutions, including the Texas state police, involved in the failed response.

Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing 19 families whose loved ones were murdered or injured, said in a statement that “faced with a difficult decision, these families worked with the community they love to make things right without creating deeper economic hardship.”

The city will also make changes at the local police department, including a “fitness for duty” standard for police officers and better emergency training.

May 24 will now be an annual Day of Remembrance, and a permanent memorial will be erected to honor the victims. The city says it will also continue to support mental health services for the families and survivors.

