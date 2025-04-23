Rep. Lauren Boebert calls for end to federal funding for passenger rail project connecting Pueblo to Fort Collins

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is asking Elon Musk and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to halt all federal funding for a project aiming to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, calling it a "potential misuse of federal taxpayer dollars."

In a letter released Tuesday, Boebert asked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to re-evaluate the federal funds going towards construction of the Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR). Until they come to a conclusion, Boebert is asking they stop all funding for the project immediately.

The rail service project aims to connect cities along the Front Range such as Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, improving ease and travel times for those currently using I-25 to commute between cities. State officials have long advocated for the project, claiming it would help relieve congestion on the interstate and combat air pollution.

In the letter, Boebert argues the project is "fiscally irresponsible," a waste of taxpayer dollars – and a threat to the private property rights of Douglas County residents.

“As I continue to hear from leaders and constituents across Douglas County, it's clear there are serious concerns with the Front Range Passenger Rail proposal that will harm our community's quality of life and cost hundreds of millions in state and federal funds," Boebert said. "Our nation owes more than $36 trillion in debt, and we simply cannot afford spending resources on projects that will not benefit most Coloradans."

Boebert suggested focusing funding on enhancing existing roadways instead, calling it a "cost-effective and adaptable" solution to the region's transportation needs.

However, in a statement to 9NEWS, Gov. Jared Polis's office disputed that federal funding has even been allocated for the rail line's construction, saying the state was focusing on improving currently existing freight lines.

"The federal government has provided less than $2 million for a study that is scheduled to wrap this year," Polis's office said in a statement to 9NEWS.

