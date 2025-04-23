Proposed safety bill could drive Uber out of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A controversial new bill aimed at tightening safety regulations for ride-share companies is making waves at the Colorado State Capitol.

House Bill 1291, which has already passed the House with bipartisan support, would require companies like Uber and Lyft to perform background checks on drivers every six months, install in-vehicle cameras with audio and video recording capabilities, and investigate passenger complaints within 72 hours.

It also prohibits drivers from offering food or drinks to passengers, and blocks those with convictions for certain crimes including domestic violence, stalking, and harassment from driving.

The legislation is being championed by state representative Jenny Willfordfrom, a Northglenn Democrat who says she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver. Advocates argue the bill is long overdue and necessary to better protect passengers and drivers alike.

But Uber is pushing back — hard.

The company has warned that if the bill passes as written, it could become “impossible” for Uber to continue operating in Colorado.

Policy outreach director Adam Blinick told KRDO13 that the company takes issue with the audio recording and food-and-beverage provisions in particular, citing high compliance costs and potential legal exposure.

Uber shared this document with KRDO13 which outlines their modification requests to HB-1291.

Despite Uber’s warning, not all drivers are opposed to the bill.

Peter Teehan, a veteran Uber driver based in Colorado Springs, told KRDO13 he supports the proposed changes, especially those that promote safety for both drivers and riders.

“A lot of people don’t have transportation, their own vehicle per se, so they rely on us to get to and from doctor’s appointments, work, school, you name it,” Teehan said. “You can be liable for all kinds of things... whether it be an accident or something gone horribly wrong in the car.”

Teehan said he already uses a recording device for his own protection and believes Uber’s threat to leave the state would hurt thousands of Coloradans who rely on rideshare services for daily needs.

“Come ride with us for a day and then you’ll see why this should happen,” he added.

The bill is now under review in the Colorado Senate and is now up for a second reading. Lawmakers have until May 7, the end of the current legislative session, to decide its fate.