Peyton Fire Department working wildland fire off Sweet Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Peyton Fire Department says they're working a wildland fire near Sweet Road.

The department says the fire is specifically located between Bradshaw Road and Peyton Highway.

Crews say the Falcon Fire Department, Ellicott Fire Department, and Elbert Fire Department are also on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

