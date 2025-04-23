Gov. Polis signs executive order aimed at protecting Colorado’s environment, advancing sustainability goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Earth Day, April 22, 2025, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order advancing state sustainability goals and greening government practices in Colorado. He plans to come to Colorado Springs on Wednesday, April 23, to further discuss Colorado's outdoor strategy.

A goal of the Polis Administration is combating climate change. This includes "investing in clean energy technology, decreasing the state's reliance on fossil fuels by harnessing the power of alternative energy sources, and protecting Colorado’s natural resources and public lands for future generations."

“In Colorado, we are proud of our national leadership on developing clean energy that saves Coloradans money and protects our environment," Polis says. "With this Executive Order, we’re making good on this commitment by raising the bar for state government to lead by example and contribute to this important work."

The Executive Order, outlines the state’s priorities in fostering a greener government by:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% in State Operations by FY 2034 over the FY 2019 baseline.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 32% in the State Fleet by FY 2034 over the FY 2019 baseline.

Reducing energy use per square foot in State Facilities by at least 20% by FY 2034 over the FY 2019 baseline.

Reducing potable water consumption across Agencies by at least 20% by FY 2034 over the FY 2015 baseline.

Governor Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs on Wednesday for the Partners in the Outdoors Conference at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

Polis, along with several state conservation, outdoor recreation, and climate resilience departments, will launch the Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy. According to Statewide Public Information Officer Joey Livingston, this will be "a statewide vision and framework for action that ensures a future where Colorado’s outdoors, people, community character, and ways of life endure for generations to come."