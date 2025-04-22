The rise of magic mushrooms, space taxis, ‘60 Minutes’ shakeup: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Magic mushrooms: Unsupervised use of the mushroom psilocybin has accelerated among all age groups in the US, but especially among adolescents and people 30 and older, according to a new study. Calls to poison control centers also are on the rise.

2️⃣ Trade war: There’s a key difference between an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy that may matter now more than ever: One was likely assembled in China, and the other probably wasn’t. With the US and China engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs, that could prove to be critical.

3️⃣ ‘60 Minutes’: Executive producer Bill Owens resigned, citing a loss of independence in the wake of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the flagship CBS News program. ➕ Sarah Palin lost her defamation retrial against The New York Times.

4️⃣ Teens and tech: Nearly half of US teenagers say social media has a mostly negative effect on the mental health of people their age, a new Pew Research Center report found. About the same proportion said they’re spending less time on their phones.

5️⃣ Tourism hotspot: Svalbard, on a Norwegian archipelago, is the world’s northernmost airport. And while the frozen expanses of the Arctic are reporting record visitor numbers thanks to adventurous travelers, the airport’s runway is melting.

Watch this

🚕 Space taxis: Skyrora is developing more nimble rockets that can transport satellites directly to their destination. The company calls it a “taxi service,” which can save months of maneuvering time compared to a trip on larger rockets. See how they work.

Top headlines

• Rubio unveils first stage of major State Department overhaul

• Everything we know about the funeral of Pope Francis

• Tesla profits plunge as Trump’s trade war and Musk alliance cloud its future

9,354

✡️ That’s how many antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism were identified in 2024 — a record high — according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Check this out

🪓 Chopped down: A popular restaurant chain sparked outrage when it cut a huge oak tree in London that was believed to be several hundred years old. The owner of Toby Carvery said contractors advised that the tree posed “a potential health and safety risk.”

Quotable

🧸 Dire warning: The toy executive told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump’s tariffs and escalating trade war are clobbering the industry.

Quiz time

✝️ What is the process of choosing a new pope called?

﻿A. Consensus

B. Quorum

C. Conclave

D. Convocation

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

‘Miracle baby’: The youngest survivor of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing had a breathing tube for a decade and was so badly burned he had to play outside at night to protect himself from the sun. Thirty years later, PJ Allen says his family made him feel like he had a normal life. He’s now an avionics technician at Tinker Air Force Base.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The process of choosing a pope — known as “conclave” — is a combination of ancient tradition, religious ritual and politics.

