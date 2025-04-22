New law requires rental properties advertise final total price, no more junk fees

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, April 21, 2025, takes aim at junk fees in the rental market.

HB25-1090 standardizes transparent prices upfront, in many cases prohibiting pricing information from being offered or advertised unless the final total price is disclosed. Additionally, the law prohibits the misrepresentation of pricing information, requires the purpose of a fee that is not part of the total price to be disclosed, and restricts the fees landlords can charge for utilities and third-party services to ensure tenants are not charged additional fees.

This comes after Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit in January against corporate landlord Greystar for using deceptive advertising to lure consumers into applying for rental housing, then charging mandatory, fixed fees not included in the advertised price. According to their website, Greystar manages 24 communities in the Colorado Springs metro area.

Starting in 2026, some of these junk fees that will be prohibited include pest control and common area maintenance charges.