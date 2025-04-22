Church broadcasting Spanish services for congregation fearful of ICE raids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Iglesia Nueva Vida, the Spanish New Life location off North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, says they're broadcasting services to reach church members after they've heard from many church members who are scared of deportation.

Leaders tell us the church is home to many undocumented immigrants. KRDO13 spoke with an undocumented couple anonymously on Tuesday about their fears.

"I understand that they may feel insecure, with many fears. But more than that, we would like to tell them that this is a safe place." They said, "If you can't be here in person, it's a great blessing to be able to see it on television."

Pastors at Iglesia Nueva Vida tell KRDO13 they've consulted attorneys and know their rights.

"We are talking to our attorneys and [staying] updated on anything that's going on in Washington. And at this point, we all can pray that God helps us because we don't have an answer," Jeremias Tamarez, the lead pastor at Nueva Vida, said.

KRDO13 has reached out to the ICE field office in Denver. They did not get back to us at the time of publication.