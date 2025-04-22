City Council approves first step toward building tiny home village

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved a first step toward the construction of a new tiny home village to house young adults on the verge of being homeless.

It would be called Prospect Village off of North Prospect Street near Fillmore. Although no city money will be spent toward building it, the council would need to approve a rezoning before construction could begin.



If approved, this ordinance would turn a large open space into tiny homes.



Look to the Mill Street Village for an example: 16 tiny homes run by the nonprofit, We Fortify. The group says they're trying to prevent homelessness and help to pivot 18 to 25-year-olds out of poverty.

"Oh my God, it would've been a life changer," exclaimed Donna Dannelly.

Donna Dannelly lives across from the proposed Prospect Village. She says an opportunity like this would have saved her when she aged out of foster care, instead, she says she went back to an abusive home.



"Because when I went to my mom's, it wasn't a good situation at all. It would have meant the world to me," explained Dannelly.



She and other neighbors KRDO13 spoke with are all for the 18-tiny-home village.

"They're trying to get them to where they're set up with life, you know, trying to get them jobs, how to do interviews, how to do their paperwork," shared Dannelly.

All the resources to propel these young adults into careers, but most of all, it would give them something Dannelly never experienced.

"I would have a home. And that's something I didn't have. I didn't have for 7 to 18. I didn't have a home."



KRDO13 read through emails sent to the city planning commission that mention parking concerns.

The city council will hold a public hearing and vote on moving forward with this development on May 13th.