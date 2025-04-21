‘Ridiculous’: Retailers slam new ammo restrictions in Gov. Polis’ gun safety bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed a new pair of laws that will impact the sale/storage of ammunition as well as new rules for the way gun shows are planned and operated.

The new laws, which take effect in 2026, will change a lot of things for firearm customers, including how ammo is stored, who it's sold to, and the rules for holding a gun show in the state of Colorado.

Under Colorado House Bill 1133, loose rounds or boxes of ammo that customers can access themselves will no longer be allowed; they'll need to be locked up.

General Manager of Spartan Defense in Colorado Springs Jeremy Manson believes this will once again place more work on store employees, without any real safety benefit

"I don't think it creates any more safety. I think if somebody is going to steal ammo, they're going to steal ammo regardless of whether it's locked up or not locked up," Manson said.

The bill also raises the minimum age to purchase ammunition from 18 to 21, with exceptions made for military or law officers or those who have passed a Hunter Safety Course.

The new legislation effectively bans ammunition vending machines.

Under the new law, a store employee must be present during all ammunition sales, rendering machines non-compliant.

"I firmly believe that this is going to create a really bad black market and that it's just going to create more criminals and the gun market's going to get even scarier," Manson said.

Firearms enthusiasts can also expect tougher regulations and enhanced security measures at future gun shows.

The law requiring promoters to prepare a "detailed security plans" for local law enforcement; including details on vendors and enhanced liability insurance.

The gun show law takes effect in January and the ammunition restrictions in the summer following.

This comes only a week after Governor Polis signed a another gun bill, putting new restrictions on the purchase of many semi-automatic rifles.

It's now considered to be the one of the most restrictive gun laws in the country.

Supporters believe the new laws will help reduce gun violence through common-sense regulation.

However, Colorado republican lawmakers have reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for a review of the law's constitutional legality.