Manhole explodes behind two young kids and grandmother after Easter egg hunt

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (KRDO) - A grandmother is considering herself lucky after an explosion from a manhole narrowly missed her and her grandkids.

The family said they were walking in a New York neighborhood following an Easter egg hunt. Video shows the incident, where a manhole exploded just behind them, sending concrete into the air.

"I was like, oh my god, I don't know, I didn't know where to go," said Lisa Davis, the grandmother.

The family took off running, but then at least three other manholes exploded in a chain reaction, according to reporting by ABC News.

When the fire department arrived, they said they detected high levels of gas. The department later posted a video of the incident, and the family realized just how close they were to someone getting hurt.

"A foot, one foot of losing my family," Davis told ABC News.

Thankfully, the Davis family says everyone came out unscathed.