Colorado Springs Catholic community reacts to Pope Francis’ death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Communities across the globe, including those in Southern Colorado, spent the day Monday honoring the life of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 due to medical complications.

The Pope battled a series of health difficulties in recent years. Ultimately, the Vatican said he died of a stroke and heart failure on Monday at the age of 88. He was the first Latin-American Pope in the Vatican's history.

Dozens filed in as bells chimed at noon at the St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday. Among them, Jenine Knight, who said she was fortunate enough to have met Pope Francis about five years ago. She says the news this morning hit her pretty hard.

"Very humble, and he really is for the people who are in need and for the poor. He's very funny. And yes, he does love sports, because he talked about soccer as well." Knight said with a smile.

Knight says she hopes Pope Francis' legacy will continue in the papacy.

"What we all want really is for the best health and well-being, mentally, physically, spiritually, for everyone, and for us to also take care of everything around us, the environment and Creation," she said.

Meanwhile, Deacon Richard Bowles, of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, explains how Pope Francis was unique.

Upon his selection to take the position in 2013, then known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, took on the name Francis, after St. Francis of Assisi, who forwent wealth to instead advocate for the poor.

"You know, [Saint] Francis is famous for being concerned about the environment and animals. And I think we all know about Saint Francis, and it's an interesting thing," said Bowles. "No Pope had ever been named Francis, so it began in a kind of a special way," he explained.

He launched a new look within the Vatican, lasting for 12 years until his death on Monday morning, doing so in his own way.

"We think [in] society, the church is divided into liberals and conservatives. And I suppose there's some evidence for that. But I think he tried to avoid being characterized," said Bowles.

Adding that he was a Pope who bridged the gap into other denominations and other religions as well.

"Cardinal Dolan, who's the archbishop of New York, said on his daily podcast that he was amazed at all of the non-Catholics who contacted him inquiring about the Pope's health and offering to pray for him," said Bowles. "So ... he was not only beloved in the Catholic community, but I think in the much broader community in the world," he added.

Bowles explained that there will be a period of 9 days for mourning. Afterwards, the long and complex process of picking a new Pope will begin.

Ultimately, every Cardinal from across the world will have to arrive at a 2/3rds vote on a singular candidate to be the next Pope. However, that person will have to accept the role as well.