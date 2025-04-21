Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes three new lemur pups

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the birth of three new ring-tailed lemur pups.

The zoo says the trio was born on March 20. Interestingly, they're not all siblings. Despite coincidentally being born on the same day, they were born to different mothers.

For now, zoo officials say matriarch lemur Allagash is taking care of the babies.

The other lemur, Rogue, has taken a step back from motherhood. Zoo officials say just a day after giving birth, a chase displaced Rogue on Lemur Island. She was separated from her offspring, and despite the staff's efforts to reunite Rogue with the baby, they say she no longer accepted it.

Allagash accepted the baby when staff presented it to her, the zoo said.

"Staff are monitoring all lemurs closely, and have seen calm interactions through mesh between the group and Rogue," said the zoo in a press release. "They have seen Rogue grooming Allagash (a sign of calm respect and bonding between sisters) and the babies."

The zoo has not released the names or sexes of the baby lemurs just yet. The lemurs are available to view at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, staff said.