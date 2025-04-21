82 BEAR REPORTS ACROSS 17 COUNTIES SO FAR IN 2025

[COLORADO], Colo. (KRDO) - The Spring season is officially here and that's when the black bears are waking up hungry.

According to Governor Jared Polis in a recent tweet, state-wide we have already seen 82 bear reports across 17 counties this year. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, that number is expected to increase this month.

CPW says Black bears who are mothers tend to wake up in April. They go last after male black bears and female bears who have not given birth. Once thing these bears have in common is that they haven't eaten for 5 months.

CPW says the bears tend to visit humans if a lack of natural food availability pushes black bears to be more persistent in their search for food sources. So it's best to be bear prepared.

Being bear prepared not only protects your home and property, but it can save a bear’s life. Here are a few spring preparations CPW says might help reduce human-bear conflicts.

CPW Advice for Bear-proofing your home:

Keep garbage in a well-secured location. Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Keep garage doors closed. Do not leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, haze it by yelling, throwing things at it and making loud noises to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use, and clean up thoroughly after cookouts.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being Bear Prepared.

Cars, traveling and campsites:

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom-floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Protecting your chickens, bees, livestock:

Keep chickens, bees and livestock in a fully covered enclosure, especially at night.

Construct electric fencing when possible.

Don’t store livestock feed outside.

Keep enclosures clean to minimize animal odors.

As a scent deterrent, hang rags soaked in ammonia or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

You can find more information about Bear-preparedness from Colorado Parks & Wildlife here.