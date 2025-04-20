Nico Iamaleava commits to UCLA amid transfer portal drama with Tennessee

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been rocky times for quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the University of Tennessee football program.

The 20-year-old ended more than a week long speculation and drama surrounding his future after he announced on Sunday that he committed to play for UCLA next season.

“To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there,” Iamaleava said in an Instagram post. “I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT.”

The Bruins struggled in their first season in the Big Ten, finishing 5-7 under first-year head coach Deshaun Foster

UCLA was in need of a quarterback after losing last season’s starter, Ethan Garbers, and former four-star recruit Justyn Martin who transferred to the University of Maryland.

Earlier this week, Iamaleava entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, with a do-not-contact tag. The designation typically means other schools and coaches should not contact the player as the player wants to initiate dialogue with other programs.

The move comes as a surprise after the redshirt sophomore helped lead the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff a few months ago.

Last week, amid reports he wanted to renegotiate his NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with the program, Iamaleava did not attend team meetings and practices, including the annual orange and white game, where head coach Josh Heupel had strong words for the former five-star quarterback.

“At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program, that includes me too,” Heupel told the Vols Sports Network.

However, later on Saturday, Heupel expanded on the situation, calling it “unfortunate” but extended his gratitude for all Iamaleava has done for the team.

“I want to thank him for everything he’s done since he’s gotten here — as a recruit to who he was as a player,” Heupel told reporters. “And how he competed inside of the building. So we’re in appreciation for that side of it.

“Obviously, we’re moving forward as a program without him. … This program has been around for a long time with a lot of great coaches, lot of great players that came before that laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football is going to be around a long time after I’m done and after they’re gone,” Heupel said.

CNN has reached out to Iamaleava through his father but has not heard back.

Iamaleava, in his first full season as the starter, threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, which culminated in a 42-17 loss to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the first round of the CFP.

According to ESPN, Iamaleava’s representatives asked Tennessee to renegotiate their NIL deal, asking for somewhere in the $4 million range.

Per the report, if he had stayed with the Volunteers, Iamaleava would have made around $2.2 million next season.

The University of Tennessee football program referred Heupel’s previous comments when reached by CNN.

On3 was the first to report the financial dispute between Tennessee and the starting QB. Iamaleava’s father rejected the outlet’s claims in a post on X.

Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are the two quarterbacks listed on the Vols roster. Merklinger, a true freshman last season, played in two games. Heupel added the program will look to bring in another quarterback via the portal.

The NCAA’s spring transfer portal opened Wednesday and runs through April 25.

